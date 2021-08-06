Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 39.26%.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 58,605 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,224,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

