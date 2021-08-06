Pizza Reaches Market Cap of $1.47 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Pizza has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $1.47 million and $3,252.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001522 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007106 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014551 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.21 or 0.01198180 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

