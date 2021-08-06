PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

PJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.94. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.49.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth about $909,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 47.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

