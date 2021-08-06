Playkey Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Playkey has a market cap of $163,181.02 and $122,659.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00056403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.10 or 0.00881472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00096899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

