Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) Receives GBX 489.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 489.33 ($6.39).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTEC. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Playtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Playtech from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 446 ($5.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Playtech to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Playtech stock opened at GBX 381.40 ($4.98) on Tuesday. Playtech has a one year low of GBX 327.65 ($4.28) and a one year high of GBX 518.80 ($6.78). The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 423.19.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

