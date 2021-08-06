Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plus Therapeutics.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSTV. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PSTV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,566. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.36.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.