Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $671.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

