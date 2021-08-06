Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.
Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $671.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
