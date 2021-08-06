pNetwork (PNT) Trading 34.8% Higher This Week

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002289 BTC on popular exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $30.79 million and $40.42 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00056181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.00869996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00096591 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00041980 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

PNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 79,820,853 coins and its circulating supply is 31,495,474 coins. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.