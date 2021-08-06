Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04), Zacks reports.
Shares of PIF stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 38,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,632. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.75. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$12.60 and a 52-week high of C$24.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$363.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.
About Polaris Infrastructure
Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.
