Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04), reports.

TSE:PIF traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,632. The company has a market capitalization of C$363.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.75. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$12.60 and a 1 year high of C$24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

