Populous Price Reaches $2.48 (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00006120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $132.29 million and $3.55 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00058636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.82 or 0.00910997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00098546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00042711 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

PPT is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

