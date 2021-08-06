Poseidon Network Price Up 22.5% This Week (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $54.15 million and $201,026.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002213 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00063805 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000214 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

