Post (NYSE:POST) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Post (NYSE:POST) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. raised their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.89.
POST opened at $99.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.66. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.80. Post has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Post by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Post by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Post by 10.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,211 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Post by 1.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,386,000 after buying an additional 37,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
