Post (NYSE:POST) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Post (NYSE:POST) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. raised their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.89.

POST opened at $99.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.66. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.80. Post has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Post by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Post by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Post by 10.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,211 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Post by 1.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,386,000 after buying an additional 37,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

