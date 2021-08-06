Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $11,529.00 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $11,529.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $103,825.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 24,839 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $170,892.32.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 178,623 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,209,277.71.

On Monday, June 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 55,541 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $396,007.33.

On Friday, June 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $3,856,665.19.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 155,227 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,120,738.94.

On Monday, June 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 203,233 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $1,416,534.01.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 83,992 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $553,507.28.

On Friday, May 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $494,386.69.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 169,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,115,400.00.

PGEN stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the third quarter worth $176,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Precigen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter worth $1,372,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

