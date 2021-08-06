Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 8,645 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCRX stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

