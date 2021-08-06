Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 113,970 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 12,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $921,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

