Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 162,442 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Transocean were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,277,000 after buying an additional 6,249,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,330,158 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after buying an additional 853,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,448,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,889,590 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after buying an additional 831,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 237,671 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Perestroika bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $12,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RIG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

