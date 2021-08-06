Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth $303,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

NYSE CVI opened at $12.90 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.