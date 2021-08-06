Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $953,000 Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505,211 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOPE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,451,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 50.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 684,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 192,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

