Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,824 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 432,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 392,705 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,194,000 after buying an additional 220,211 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,061,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after buying an additional 219,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE MOD opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $720.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.77.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

