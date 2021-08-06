Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 20,084 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,084 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 14.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

EXTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,551.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

EXTR opened at $11.19 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 559.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.