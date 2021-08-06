PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $862,072.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 9,850 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $862,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $215,468.14.

PSMT stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

