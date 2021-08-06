Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 160 to GBX 170. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Primary Health Properties traded as high as GBX 166.50 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.18), with a volume of 1338776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.40 ($2.15).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.40) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The company has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

