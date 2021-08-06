Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Primerica has raised its dividend by 105.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $147.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.58.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

