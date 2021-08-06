Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) PT Raised to $20.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells sold 160,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $2,760,944.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,317.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 109,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,904,079.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,359,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,607,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,034,737 shares of company stock worth $17,959,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth $4,509,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Primo Water by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,570,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Primo Water by 555.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after buying an additional 1,333,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 522.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

