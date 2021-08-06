Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 95,696 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of OGE Energy worth $22,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGE. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

