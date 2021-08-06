Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.02 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of United Airlines worth $22,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in United Airlines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

United Airlines stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.13.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($9.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.29 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

