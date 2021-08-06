Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $21,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,717,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. raised their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.89.

NYSE POST opened at $99.32 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

