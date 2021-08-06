Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,628 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $23,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NHI opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.14. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

