Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 13,190 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $22,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $127.38 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $146.15. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.45.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

