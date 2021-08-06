Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $22,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 132,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $411.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.89 and a twelve month high of $425.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.86.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.