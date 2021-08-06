Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,808 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Hess worth $23,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Hess by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 202,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Hess by 346.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 147,497 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 1,920.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 377,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 398,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 399,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,247,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -135.55 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

