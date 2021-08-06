ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $239.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post sales of $239.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $266.31 million and the lowest is $200.40 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $227.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $950.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $855.80 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRA shares. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $20.63 on Friday. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ProAssurance by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,264,000 after acquiring an additional 397,384 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,253,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,795 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in ProAssurance by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,389,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 204,436 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in ProAssurance by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,387,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,139,000 after acquiring an additional 266,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 966,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after buying an additional 97,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

