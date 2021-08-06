Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $98.14 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,306,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,344,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

