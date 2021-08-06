Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Given a $36.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PROF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:PROF traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,053. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.86.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. Research analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Profound Medical by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Profound Medical by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

