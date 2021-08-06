Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Position Raised by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 761,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,946 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 1.73% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $34,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 297,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,869. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.