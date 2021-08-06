Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 23,374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $418.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.01.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.