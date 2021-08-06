Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRU. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price target on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,676.11 ($21.90).

LON PRU traded up GBX 37 ($0.48) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,426.50 ($18.64). 4,700,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,836. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of £37.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,413.61.

In other Prudential news, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total transaction of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Also, insider Ming Lu bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Insiders have bought a total of 7,038 shares of company stock worth $10,023,968 in the last quarter.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

