Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

NYSE:PUK traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,236. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48. Prudential has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.