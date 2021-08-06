Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.
NYSE:PUK traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,236. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48. Prudential has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.
