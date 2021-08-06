PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,305,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after purchasing an additional 486,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,658 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 963,338 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Shares of PHM opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

