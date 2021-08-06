Puma’s (PUMSY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Puma currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $12.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.94. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.