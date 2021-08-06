Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Increased by Analyst

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.74.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LCII. Truist Securities started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

NYSE:LCII opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.04. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 318,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after buying an additional 54,322 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.