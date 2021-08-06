Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

ASB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Associated Banc stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.21. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,656 shares of company stock worth $1,483,442 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

