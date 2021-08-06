Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Microchip Technology Incorporated Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Microchip Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCHP. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $148.59. 5,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,195. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 739,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,856,000 after acquiring an additional 571,067 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,919,000 after acquiring an additional 410,139 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,483,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,265,000 after acquiring an additional 328,792 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

