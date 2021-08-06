Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62.

TREX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

Trex stock opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.95. Trex has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $4,195,735. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Trex by 361.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Trex by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

