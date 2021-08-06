Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.81). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SAGE. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $43.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 811,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,045,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400,798 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $24,977,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after buying an additional 243,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

