Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. The firm had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 489.5% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 87.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

