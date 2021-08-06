Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cerecor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cerecor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CERC. Maxim Group raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CERC opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.19. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $269.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,194.82% and a negative return on equity of 261.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cerecor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerecor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cerecor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cerecor by 61.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 64.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

