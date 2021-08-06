Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for SPX FLOW in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

