Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Waters Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $397.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.21. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $399.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Waters by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

